Poté and Kojey Radical Make Musical Poetry on “Fire for Fire”

Born in St. Lucian and based in London, Poté​ (which Google Translate claims to mean “mate” in French although a Google Translate error​ also led a Spanish culinary celebration to market itself as a “clitoris festival” so who can really be sure) is a musical poet. His Over The Water​ EP released this summer rolled out the red carpet for his capability as both a producer and a songwriter. Percussive and bass-heavy, his moodboard is so vast it includes everything from jazz to The xx.

​Today, we‘re premiering “Fire for Fire”, which is taken from his forthcoming EP of the same name. Featuring another equally compelling voice in the form of East London’s Kojey Radical​, it’s a lush, dark track with an existential after-party feel and a synth that rivals early Crystal Castles in terms of its ability to grab your entire nervous system at once. For a song so piping it distorts your vision like heat waves rising from a desert road, the name is fitting.

​“The EP speaks on the immense battle between following your own advice versus your urges”, explains Poté. “Ultimately it’s a battle between your heart and brain, fighting fire with fire.”

Listen below.

Fire For Fire will be released in January 2017.