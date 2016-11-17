Poté and Kojey Radical Make Musical Poetry on “Fire for Fire”

Born in St. Lucian and based in London, Poté (which Google Translate claims to mean “mate” in French although a Google Translate error also led a Spanish culinary celebration to market itself as a “clitoris festival” so who can really be sure) is a musical poet. His Over The Water EP released this summer rolled out the red carpet for his capability as both a producer and a songwriter. Percussive and bass-heavy, his moodboard is so vast it includes everything from jazz to The xx.
Today, we‘re premiering “Fire for Fire”, which is taken from his forthcoming EP of the same name. Featuring another equally compelling voice in the form of East London’s Kojey Radical, it’s a lush, dark track with an existential after-party feel and a synth that rivals early Crystal Castles in terms of its ability to grab your entire nervous system at once. For a song so piping it distorts your vision like heat waves rising from a desert road, the name is fitting.
“The EP speaks on the immense battle between following your own advice versus your urges”, explains Poté. “Ultimately it’s a battle between your heart and brain, fighting fire with fire.”
Listen below.
Fire For Fire will be released in January 2017.