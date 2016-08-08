Pour One Out for Indie Music, The Maccabees Have Broken Up

Remember when you wore skinny black Primark jeans, asked the DJ to play songs by The Wombats, bought the NME, and carried copies of Fear and Loathing in the pocket of your Barbour with the title facing outwards? Remember when you used to think Tuborg tasted fine, the centre of the universe was Leeds Festival, and Noel Fielding was “great crack”? Remember when you didn’t mind so much if the names of your favourite band members were Hugo, Orlando, Felix and Rupert? You’re not alone mate. We were all there. We were all there for The Maccabees.

Of course, the London 5-piece then went on to become a proper adult band that release albums, get earnest hair cuts, wear open unbranded shirts, achieve certified gold status and soundtrack Samsung adverts. And they did pretty well off the back of all that. But for many of us, the flame of that adolescent connection to them will always just be to the first time you heard “X Ray”, “Toothpaste Kisses” or “Latchmere” at a regrettable Carling Academy indie night in 2006.

Videos by VICE

Today, after four albums, the band have announced their split, and you can read their full statement below. Pour one out for the ghosts of your indie past.