Pour This Miso-Lemon Dressing on Everything You Eat

It’s a salad dressing. No, wait, it’s a dip. Or is it actually a marinade?

No, we aren’t practicing our pitch skills for our dearly held dream of one day appearing on the Home Shopping Network. We’re talking about the the ridiculously easy-to-make yet delicious and versatile miso-lemon dressing from Portland’s Ox.

This killer dressing—which is made with just white miso, fresh lemon juice and zest, garlic, mayonnaise, and black pepper—is about as easy to whip up as they come. Yes, you can also use it a marinade or a dip. Or eat it with a spoon; we won’t tell.

Even if you just end up filling a bank vault to the brim with this stuff and getting your Scrooge McDuck on, we guarantee Ox’s miso-lemon dressing will change your life for the better.