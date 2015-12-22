Powell Has Made a Christmas Banger Using Samples From the Movie ‘Elf’

This Christmas is shaping up to be an absolute screamer. There’s a new Star Wars movie, promise of a Call the Midwife Christmas special, and my Mum has assured me that this year she won’t forget the nut roast so I won’t have sit and watch everyone else eating turkey while I mulch sprouts between my molars. How could it get any better? Well, maybe if producer and Diagonal man Powell made a slamming techno track for the festive season, featuring samples from everybody’s favourite Christmas movie Elf!*

Powell made the track for Mary-Anne Hobbs show on 6 music but it is now live on soundcloud and available for your yuletide merriment.

*It’s not my favourite Christmas movie. My favourite Christmas movie is Jingle All the Way.