Powerful Cyclone Leaves Cruise Passengers Trapped at Sea

A Brisbane-bound cruise ship was forced to stay out at sea for days to avoid Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

Passengers onboard Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas were enjoying clear skies and smooth sails in the beginning of their journey. But just as they were about to reach the Australian shoreline on Friday, their pilot was forced to remain on rough waters.

“On Tuesday, the captain made an announcement saying we were going to try and go over Noumea to avoid what we could of the cyclone, but told everyone to prepare for it to be really rough,” one Australian passenger told NewsWire. “Workers were tying all the deckchairs down and closing the pools.”

“On Wednesday around lunchtime, the captain made another announcement saying they had decided to extend the cruise as the Port of Brisbane was closed and—just frankly—there was no way of getting through the seas, let alone (docking) at Brisbane,” she continued.

Cruise Ship Stuck At Sea To Avoid Dangerous Cyclone: ‘Prepare For It To Be Really Rough’

According to the Royal Caribbean, their chief meteorologist had been monitoring the cyclone to determine the risks. Unfortunately, it progressed in such a way that continuing its journey to the coast would be too dangerous for the cruise ship.

“Due to the development of the storm and the closure of the Port of Brisbane, we have decided to remain at sea and safely away from the storm until it moves ashore by week’s end,” the cruise line said in a notice to passengers. “We will return to Brisbane on Monday, March 10, instead of Friday. Additionally, we will now revisit Noumea on Friday before making our return to our home port.”

“We’re terribly sorry for the last-minute change caused by the weather—your safety is our top priority,” the notice continued. “Please know, being on board is one of the safest places because our ship can quickly move out of the way of any inclement weather.”

Royal Caribbean confirmed to NewsWire that it would stay at sea for three extra days in the South Pacific before returning to Brisbane.