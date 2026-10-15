Powerful New Xbox Handheld Goes On Sale Today

Xbox fans have yet another option for taking their library on the go with today’s launch of the impressive ROG XBOX Ally X20.

ROG XBOX Ally X20 Is Available Now

Screenshot: ASUS

Xbox may have toned down its Play Anywhere marketing campaign since Asha Sharma took over, but that doesn’t mean that the ecosystem is locked to gameplay on the home consoles only.

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Xbox still supports gaming on PC, Cloud Gaming, and powerful handhelds that are delivered in partnership with ASUS and the Republic of Gamers product line. The ROG XBOX Ally and ROG XBOX Ally X have proven to be popular devices since they launched and the line us now being expanded with the official launch of the special X20 handheld.

The device is available as a standalone device for US$1,299 or bundled with the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, a custom dbrand Killswitch case and a Pelican Protector Case for US$2,499.

“he XBOX Ally X20 is an evolution and a celebration of everything that made the original ROG XBOX Ally special. Featuring translucent black plastic for the chassis, it harkens back to a distinct era of gaming that veterans will remember fondly. This translucence also offers a peek under the hood to the revamped high-performance cooling system and incredible handheld silicon from AMD, with just a hint of the gold-accented internal structure. Crafted exclusively for the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Gamers in 2006, this special edition XBOX Ally X20 is sure to look incredible in any collection.”

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 key features at launch include:

Available to buy today: 7.4″ ROG Nebula HDR Display with OLED and custom 20th anniversary design make ROG XBOX Ally 20 something truly special

Incredible performance: ROG Intelligent Cooling upgrades and serious battery life make the XBOX Ally X20 the ultimate travel device

Revamped software experience: Improvements to ACSE’s design, customizable buttons, and a new Travel Mode ensure ease of use

For gamers who are interested in a handheld Xbox, but aren’t looking to drop $1,299 for the X20, both the ROG XBOX Ally and ROG XBOX Ally X are also still available for sale at their original MSRPs of US$599 and US$999 respectively.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and details on Xbox and the Republic of Gamers product line.

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 is available now.