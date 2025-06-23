‘PowerWash Simulator 2’ Got a New Gameplay Trailer

It’s always a good day when we get news on PowerWash Simulator 2. And the gameplay trailer

FuturLab released showed a lot in an incredibly short period of time. This is looking like a game I’m going to have a hard time putting down when it comes out late 2025.

‘Powerwash simulator 2’ fixes my main complaints from the first game

My biggest gripe with the original PowerWash Simulator was its verticality. Specifically, ladders and scaffolding that let you reach the tallest points of the levels. And I didn’t realize how much it grated on me until the firehouse level. Going up the outside of the training tower just felt more annoying than anything, having to spray around the thin bars that made up the scaffold and the slow trek up the stairs. Fortunately, this seems to have been addressed in PowerWash Simulator 2 with the addition of a scissor lift and abseiling. Being able to clean the upper areas with little to no interference from the object I’m using to get there is going to make those higher-tiered areas way more fun.

My other issue was cleaning large floors. Granted, this one was a much smaller problem for me than the verticality. But there were times that I looked up and realized how much floor I had to go. Sometimes, it was daunting. I mean, that skate park was cool, but that floor. FuturLab does a great job of giving you the clear on any given section, so you don’t have to get every little bit of dirt. This has been mitigated in PowerWash Simulator 2 by introducing a surface cleaner that should make handling those flat sections much easier.

The feature I’m most excited about is multi-stage jobs. You spend so much time working on areas in the first game that clearly have more places to clean. So, it’s cool to see parts of levels open up right when you believe a job is complete. When PowerWash Simulator 2 comes out, I don’t know how fast I’ll get through it. I do know that it will exist as one of my main games, though.