Pozole Rojo Recipe

Servings: 8-10

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 5 hours

Ingredients

for the stock:

4 pounds|1.8 kilograms boneless pork shoulder, cubed

4 pounds|1.8 kilograms nixtamalized corn or hominy

2 pounds|900 grams pig’s feet

16 garlic cloves

6 fresh bay leaves

4 pieces kombu (about 1 ounce|15 grams)

4 medium yellow onions, halved

for the adobo:

10 ancho chiles , deseeded

10 guajillo chiles deseeded

8 garlic cloves, peeled

2 yellow onions, peeled and halved

1 cup|1 ounce|10 grams bonito flakes

6 sprigs fresh oregano

4 fresh avocado leaves

2 tablespoons white vinegar

to serve:

thinly sliced radishes

fresh oregano leaves

thinly sliced iceburg lettuce

lime wedges

Directions

Make the stock: Place the pork shoulder, hominy, garlic, bay leaves, kombu, and onions in a large stockpot and cover with water. Tie the pig’s feet in cheesecloth and add to the pot. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook until the hominy bursts, about 2 hours. Meanwhile, make the adobo: Bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Add the chiles and remove from the heat. Let sit until soft, about 10 to 15 minutes, then drain, reserving the soaking liquid. Cook the garlic and onions over a gas burner or grill until charred all over, 13 minutes. Transfer to a blender along with the chiles and avocado leaves and purée until smooth. Add some of the reserved cooking liquid to achieve a pancake-like batter. Add the bonito flakes and the oregano, then blend again. Purée until smooth, then pass through a strainer. Stir in the vinegar. Add the adobo to the stock and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 hours, or until the pork is incredibly tender. Remove the kombu, garlic (if you can find them all!), and onions and season with salt and pepper. Keep warm. Using tongs, transfer the pig’s feet to a cutting board. Remove and reserve the skin. Thinly slice the skin and toss it with the juice of half a lime in a small bowl. To serve, divide the pozole among bowls. Garnish with the sliced pig’s skin and radishes, the oregano leaves, and lettuce and serve with lime wedges.

