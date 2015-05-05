Prankster Hops Stands and Jumps off Diving Board During Diving World Series

TrollStation are a London-based group of pranksters—you might remember their pitch invasion during a Europa League match where they tried to take selfies with players—who go around making mischief and surreptitiously recording it. Over the weekend, London hosted the Diving World Series at Olympic Park and invaded the pool.

A lone, soon-to-be diver can be seen hopping over the railing in the stands and making a beeline for the diving platforms. He undresses as he races up the steps and a security guard came this close to getting him, before he finally broke free and took a very awkward leap into the pool. After swimming to the edge and exiting the pool, he took a series of bows to each section of the crowd like a true champion. He was roundly booed.

Videos by VICE

The moment was not without a little bit of karma, though.

There was also a further delay in the competition because Mr Jarvis dropped his house keys in the pool when he jumped in and someone had to retrieve them.

[Reddit]