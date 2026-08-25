Pre-Orders Open Today For New Xbox Handheld

Xbox gaming fans will soon have another option for taking their libraries on the go with them now that pre-orders have opened for the latest high-powered handheld.

ROG Xbox Ally X20 Pre-Orders Are Open Now

Screenshot: ASUS

After a long wait after its original reveal, pre-orders are finally opening up for the next ROG Xbox Ally device.

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The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle, ROG XBOX Ally X20 and the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses are all available for pre-order today.

The new handheld comes equipped with new gold and black design, an upgraded 7.4-inch OLED screen, and control improvements across the board.

“Equipped with a stunning 7.4-inch ROG Nebula HDR Display with an OLED panel and powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, the ROG XBOX Ally X20 is the best gaming handheld we’ve ever built. With a VESA True Black 1400 certification and full FreeSync Premium Pro support with an expanded VRR range of 30Hz-120Hz, your games will look more immersive than ever on this display. 1400 nits of peak brightness create an HDR image that pops right off the screen, while an anti-reflection coating cuts unwanted environmental reflections by 65% to let you stay focused on the action.”

There are a handful of different options available with this release, so here is breakdown of the various options and prices for both the bundles and standalone products:

the complete bundle is available for $2,499

is available for $2,499 the ROG XBOX Ally X20 standalone is available for $1,299

is available for $1,299 the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses standalone is available for $799

The full bundle is certainly pricey, but it may appeal to collectors. The bundle includes the ROG XBOX Ally X20, the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, the dbrand Killswitch for ROG XBOX Ally X20, and a custom Pelican Protector Case to house it all in.

“The ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses feature the same iconic black-and-gold colorway found on the XBOX Ally X20. These next-level AR glasses utilize a pair of 1080p Micro-OLED displays to create a virtual 171-inch screen at 4 meters, covering 95% of your focused viewing area for incredible immersion. Powered and connected to your ROG XBOX Ally X20 with just a single USB-C cable, the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses let you carry next-level immersion wherever you go.”

The ROG Xbox Ally X (2025) and the ROG Xbox Ally (2025) are also both still available.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox and gaming hardware news and updates.

The ROG Xbox Ally X20 will be on sale starting on October 15th, and the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses will be on sale in mid-September.