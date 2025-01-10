Predictably, Y’all Are Flooding the ‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ Network Test Registration Page

Happy Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test Day! Today, January 10, many eager FromSoftware fans are rushing to Bandai Namco’s official website to register for a chance to be part of the Elden Ring Nightreign network test to see what the game’s all about. Appropriately, this mad dash has caused issues with the website. Such as the website straight-up dying when folks try to get to it.

Or, when you finally do get through to the website, the registration button is absent. That’s what you expect for a game as highly anticipated as Elden Ring Nightreign. It is a little funny, though. Anyway, if you’re able to register for the opportunity, the network test only applies to consoles: the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Videos by VICE

Live Update: Welp, it seems that you can actually officially register for the Elden Ring Nightreign network test here! I love it when a convenient email shows up! “ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN is unlike any experience created before by FromSoftware, Inc. In this condensed action RPG, players will never experience the same journey twice as enemies, rewards, and Limveld itself are ever-shifting and evolving with each new session,” a hot press release states!

Screenshot: Bandai Namco Entertainment

well, would you look at that — bandai namco answered your ‘elden ring nightreign’ prayers in real time!

“Defeating greater enemies and venturing into the more dangerous parts of the map will uncover more powerful weapons and greater Rune rewards. Finding Sites of Grace gives each hero a chance to level up and gain crucial power. With each session-based adventure being akin to playing through an open-air dungeon. Every journey provides an opportunity to grow lasting stat bonuses. Successful runs against the night bring players ever closer to defeating the Nightlord and unraveling the story behind each Nightfarer in this parallel world.”

Thanks, Papa Bandai Namco! The harvest is bountiful! So, gamers, what are you waiting for? Don’t you have a network test to participate in? Me, I’m intrigued! As an Elden Ring rookie, I admit that a good roguelike twist might have me ready to try and beat y’all to the punch!