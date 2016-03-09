Premier League Clubs to Cap Away Tickets at £30 Starting Next Season

The Premier League has announced plans to cap away match tickets at £30 (about $43 U.S. dollars) for the next three seasons, beginning with the 2016-17 campaign.

The move follows growing tension between clubs and fans, which included Liverpool supporters walking out of a league game in protest against increased home ticket prices. The club hierarchy eventually backed down and withdrew the increase.

The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) also launched the ‘Twenty’s Plenty’ campaign, which wanted away matches capped at £20 (£15 for concessions).

Though the actual cap falls short of this, it still represents progress for football fans across the country, who have watched match ticket prices rapidly rise in recent years. Arsenal’s most expensive home ticket this season costs £97, West Ham’s £95, and Chelsea’s £87 (confirming that literally everything costs more in London).

In a statement released on Wednesday, quoted by The Guardian, the Premier League said fans were “essential for match atmosphere”.

The statement continues: “At their last meeting on 4 February, 2016, the Clubs unanimously agreed that more should be done to help away fans and, after consideration of a range of options, have now decided to introduce the new £30 maximum price for away tickets.”

