PREMIERE: Completely Hooked on Alexandra Savior and Her Song “Shades”

Even though Alexandra Savior’s demo “Risk” appeared in series two of True Detective, and off the back of that she collaborated with Tame Impala’s Cam Avery on dusky torch tune “We’re Just Making it Worse,” the 21-year-old is still a secret. She’s your secret, but not for long. Hailing from Portland, Oregon, her slinky vocals and diaristic lyrics quickly caught the ear of Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner, who produced and co-wrote “Shades” along with James Ford (Florence, Haim). In fact, Turner’s so enamored he’s producing her whole damn debut album.

Premiering below, “Shades” kicks off with canned beats like The Kills and a fuzzed up bass line combined with reverbed, flashes of electric guitar. But it’s Savior’s beguiling voice that really draws the listener in: Smouldering like Lana, offhand and confident, and gorgeous like sex rumpled hair.

