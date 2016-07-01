Here’s Something Fun for the Summer: The Latest, Bubbling Track from Alista Marq and Lancey Foux “Mama Told Me”

The rain may be telling it different, but summertime is here. Socks are rolled off, an array of maxi-dresses have hit the streets, and the nights stretch far into the distance. It’s a beautiful time, not just because of the potential for fun and run-ins with attractive-looking people, but because it can feel like this new sun-flecked life has taken you firmly within its grasp, releasing a new-found world of opportunity. This is also where the danger comes in. With so many offerings on the horizon, how do you stay grounded? What’s to stop you from empting your entire bank account on one hedonistic Thursday afternoon? Or indulging in what seems to be a desirable summer romance? The latter of which is the theme for the new track “Mama Told Me”, from Alista Marq.

“I wanted to make something fun for the summer. Being young I hear so many stories about it being hard to be faithful to your partner”, Alista told Noisey. “Going through the same issues myself made me want to make a song about it. Lancey and I met in the studio for the first time that day…. I had half the song done and he finished it off.”

Videos by VICE

The result is a bubbling, flirtatious lilt of a production, with a hook that’ll have you rolling down your car window and slowly cruising beside the pavement. The track comes ahead of the release of Alista Marq’s debut project Northern Line, which is out on July 8. Listen below: