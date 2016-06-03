Watch Banoffee’s Unapologetically Bold Video for “I’m Not Sorry”

We’ve been championing Banoffee for the past couple years now. The Melbourne-based singer creates inventive synth-pop that’s perfectly off-kilter (check out “Let’s Go to the Beach” for evidence.) Her song “I’m Not Sorry”—lifted from last fall’s EP Do I Make You Nervous—is a sinuous, minimalist kind tune, that hangs in the same constellation as FKA twigs. The video meanwhile finds Banoffee in three different guises—whether confronting herself in multiple mirrors, unflinching or looking like a day-glo dom who reinterpreted Neo’s look from The Matrix, Banoffee pulls it off.

“‘I’m Not Sorry’ is a push back to all the things we’ve been told so many times we now tell them to ourselves,” she explains of the songs inspiration. “Woman are brought up bound and gagged in shame for being different, for giving a shit, for being ambitious—all because we’re powerful. We can’t be accused of black magic anymore, but it’s so entrenched we’re now killing ourselves to try and mentally survive. I guess I’m saying I’m done saying sorry.”

Cheers to that.