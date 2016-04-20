PREMIERE: Scream Out Your Frustration to Big Deal’s “Avalanche”

Big Deal by Steve Gullick

We’ve been championing Big Deal forever so when the duo—Kacey and Alice, who are now a quartet—announced they would return this year with their third album Say Yes, we were very down. The title track, which dropped last month, is a song potent with the thrill of adventure and the unknown, and below is the premiere of the second track “Avalanche.” It’s a distorted, squally, scream-along, fat with guitar riffs and co-singer Alice howling like Karen O. It’s a million miles from the gauzy delicacy of their first record, but it’s a welcome suckerpunch.

“’Avalanche’ was the first song we wrote for Say Yes,” explains co-singer Kacey. “I remembered hearing a riff at a friend’s party years ago and didn’t know what song it was, but something about it stuck with me. Every now and then I’d try to capture it from memory, and that’s how it started. Lyrically it’s mostly about wizards. Dom Boyce from Peace plays drums on it.”

Alice adds: “We’d been working on the song for ages and knew it wasn’t quite right so we decided we needed to get out of London for a few days and we lay on the ground of this little house in the middle of nowhere for days on end just playing what we had so far of the song until we started to hear how the song was meant to be. When we came back to London the songs started flooding in, like we’d won some psychic battle in the countryside.”

Battle won for sure. This rules.

Big Deal European Tour Dates

April 23rd | Are You Listening Festival, Reading, UK

April 29th – May 1st | Handmade Festival, Leicester, UK

June 8th | Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh, UK

June 9th | Soup Kitchen, Manchester, UK

June 10th | The Bullingdon, Oxford, UK

June 11th | Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham, UK

June 15th | Oslo, London, UK

June 18th | The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, UK

June 19th | Louisiana, Bristol, UK

July 23rd | Tramlines, Bungalows & Bears, Sheffield, UK

July 28th – 31st | LeeFest: The Neverland, Kent, UK

July 29th – 31st | Cloudspotting Festival, Lancashire, UK

August 10th – 14th | Boardmasters Festival, Watergate Bay, Newquay, UK

September 22nd | Rotown, Rotterdam, NL

Pre-order Say Yes on blue vinyl. It’s out on 6/17 via Fat Cat Records.