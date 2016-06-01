Your Consciousness Will Get Hella Swole From Watching Bile Sister’s “Scent, a Mental Concept” Video



It’s just another day at the beach for dark avant-synth Toronto duo Bile Sister as they go on a super weird and bubbly trip in their new video, “Scent, a mental concept.” Outfitted in the spunky clothes of Toronto-based designer Hayley Elsaesser, Bile Sister’s Julie Reich and David Jones use the backdrops of Toronto’s Sunnyside Beach and director Diana Lynn VanderMeulen’s installation in Pale Breeze Over Soft Mist in Warkworth, ON to explore the “primordial ruin where space and time don’t necessarily exist yet.” Again, cool day out at the beach. The video’s pearlescent, marble effects and manipulation of images fit well against the song’s steady drums and Reich’s sharp howls.

“The inspiration for the song is based on the notion of catharsis through mindfulness meditation practice,” said Reich. “Diana captured the change in states very well, by showing us dissolve into another realm of existence, a more utopian land accessed through nature.”

