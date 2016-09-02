BIRTHDAY’s “NIGHT RIDER” Is a Perfect Slice of Dream Pop

BIRTHDAY is a great name for a band. It’s also a fitting one for this duo, who met at a show at Dalston venue Birthdays way back in 2014. The group, who are comprised of Fake Laugh’s Kamran and producer Luka, have already released two tracks – “Do It All The Time” and “We Need to Talk”. Here though is their latest, the absolutely sublime and gorgeous “NIGHT RIDER”, which is half part electronica, and half part woozy guitar music. In other words, it’s a perfect slice of dream pop. So come, one and all, and dive in below.