PREMIERE: Blu & Union Analogtronics Get Psychedelic in Their “LA Counting” Video

Cali rapper Blu and Parisian production duo Union Analogtronics recently teamed up for the joint single “LA Counting,” which matches the rhymer’s stories about growing up on the streets of LA to a volley of dramatic video game synths. Today the trio teams up with Bristol director Ruffmercy (Zelooperz’s “ISDB,” Danny Brown’s “ODB,” Run the Jewels’ “Run the Jewels” and “Lie, Cheat, Steal,” etc) for a video that tricks out black and white performance footage with Ruffmercy’s trademark colorful animations. The “LA Counting” video precedes an EP of the same name featuring remixes from Dibia$e, Exile, and Yann Kesz, out May 6. A full Blu and Union Analogtronics album called Cheetah in the City is coming down the pipeline later this year. Watch the clip below and preorder the EP on iTunes or on 10″ vinyl.