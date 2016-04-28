PREMIERE: Bonnie McKee Shares Her Cover of “When Doves Cry”



Photo by Darren Craig



Prince is gone and we’re all still reeling. It’s been a week and we’re all still pressing repeat. This will continue. Everyone was a Prince fan because he meant a million things to a million different people: to women, to rap, to rock critics, to The Boss, to D’Angelo, to British music. To the President of the United States of America. Everyone is paying tribute to the Purple One in their own way. Covers abound. Now Bonnie McKee—she of the agressively ear-wormy pop tune, whether it be her own or the countless bangers she’s penned for Katy Perry—is throwing her ode into the ether with a spectral rework of “When Doves Cry.” Stripped of its synthy-bop, and certainly removed from McKee’s traditional pop bombast, this version begins eerily and morphs.

“Prince has been and always will be one of my favorite artists and songwriters of all time,” explains McKee. “I’m not exaggerating when I say that I ask myself nearly every time I sit down to write a song, ‘What would Prince do?’ ‘When Doves Cry’ is perfection and I know I could never even hope to touch his brilliance, but in his passing I realized how much this song really means to me, and was inspired to pay homage to the late, great, genius who taught me to take musical risks, to act my age and not my shoe size, and how to get through this thing called life.”