Bonobo Is Back with Synesthetic Club Track “Pelican”

Ninja Tune’s downtempo anchorman Bonobo returns with the fantastic Flashlight EP—an excursion into the warped hinterlands of clubland. Already gaining traction—Zane Lowe’s given the title track his coveted ‘Hottest Record in the World’ honor—the EP sees Bonobo, aka Simon Green, creating a synesthetic, tender and tracky set of dancefloor material.

Ahead of the finale of his North Borders tour at the Alexandra Palace later this month, THUMP is delighted to premiere the EP’s highlight, “Pelican”—a deep and atmospheric trek into low-rolling garage, woozy synths and martial snares. This is music to dream to, three-dimensional stuff that soothes the mind and works the body.

Flashlight is out December 1st on Ninja Tune.