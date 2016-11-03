PREMIERE: Bridgit Mendler – “Do You Miss Me at All”

At the end of September we premiered Bridgit Mendler’s video for “Atlantis,”​ calling it the crossroads between Imogen Heap and early Purity Ring. Quite the sweet spot. This new cut is a bit more straight up R&B-tinged pop—modern while tipping its hat to 90s R&B.

“I wrote ‘Do You Miss Me at All’ while I was driving around Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, missing a boy,” explains Bridgit. “Missing someone can be a solitary feeling. You don’t always know that the person on the other end feels the same way. This song was my way of coping with the radio silence!”



Videos by VICE

​If Bridgit looks familiar, that’s because the 23-year-old Cali girl cut her teeth on the small screen—particularly ​The Wizards of Waverly Place ​and ​Good Luck Charlie​—but she’s also been pursuing this music thing since 2011. Thus far she’s released an album and an EP, but this new EP ​Nemesis, ​(due November 18) feels like a coming of age. Listen below (it’s out to buy from tomorrow) and catch her in a city near you.​

Bridgit Mendler Tour Dates​

11/15 – Echoplex – Los Angeles, CA

11/18 – Rickshaw Stop – San Francisco, CA

11/29 – Baby’s All Right – New York, NY