Introducing Cocovan and Her Sleek Video for “Chic (Someone to Love)”

You know, when you say Cocovan out loud you pronounce it coq au vin. I don’t know about you, but that makes me hungry. YUM. But seriously, it’s time to familiarize yourself with Cocovan, the Paris-born, half-Iranian rising pop star whose video we’re premiering below. “Chic (Someone to Love)” is an instantly memorable serving of classic 80s-tinged pop. Think peak-era Madonna (“Holiday”!), think Chela, think “Blank Space.” Think good times, hot kisses, and fast cars. It’s also perfect for dancing round your bedroom to, hairbrush in hand. (If you’re into that kind of thing.) (We are.)

The video is a kind of behind the scenes jaunt largely focused on Cocovan sashaying in hip-hugging black lyrca looking like Mia Wallace meets Saffron from Republica. Round of applause for those thighs.

Videos by VICE

“‘Chic (Someone To Love)’ is a love song—one of the optimistic ones,” she explains. “I kept seeing my friends and people everywhere (including me) really discouraged after many failed relationships and wondering if they would ever find the real thing. I thought we could all use a new hopeful love track to dance to. I enjoy the innocence and positive vibe of some 80s pop anthems, so I tried to bring that atmosphere back.

“The video was shot in one take. I wanted it to look like the rehearsal for a pop music video. A music video inside a music video, if you will! When you shoot sequence-shots, there’s this feeling that you are not allowed to fail, when actually it allows imperfections to turn into happy accidents and for magic to happen! By the way, I don’t mean to mess with your head but… what if this video was indeed the rehearsal?”

There’s only one other tune on her Soundcloud—“Mirage of Us”—another seductive synth-heavy song, more melancholy than “Chic…” but earwormy nonetheless. Keep an ear and an eye on this one.