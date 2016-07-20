Making Out in the Shower Is Wonderful: Here’s Cosmonauts Video for “Party at Sunday”

This song is everything a work day is not: languid, sexy, magical. “Party at Sunday” is the kind of song you’d be happy to watch dust moats drift down to. It’s a song for lying on your back next to someone you really, really like, and maybe your arms are touching, but barely, and yet it’s just enough to make your head spin a little. Shoegaze slowed down the way seconds stretch when you can’t break gaze. It’s the first track off Cosmonaut’s forthcoming record A-OK! (out on August 19 via Burger Records) and we’re premiering the video below.



Shot in the art space Sunday Gallery in LA, this video features local art and music so-and-so’s like Molly Soda, Apolonia Sokol, Feels, but mostly it’s just a slo-mo film that ends up with a lot of glorious, wet making out.

“The sheer mess of people and parties that always littered the Sunday gallery left an impression on anyone who joined them,” explain the Orange County-founded band. “So, with the help of Dom Santos and Edgar Obrand, we tried to visualize the haziness, alienation, and confusion in ‘Party at Sunday’.”

Cosmonauts Tour Dates

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

10/18 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

10/19 – Chicago, IL – East End

10/24 – Portland, OR – Baker Ballroom

10/25 – Vancouver, B.C. – The Cobalt

10/28 – San Francisco – Brick & Mortar Music Hall

Kim Taylor Bennett is a big fan of making out and she’s on Twitter.