PREMIERE: Crobot’s Groove-Laden “Not For Sale” Will Make You Nod Your Head Like a Fool

Let’s start with the fact that the artwork for Crobot’s new single “Not For Sale” is possibly the coolest we’ve seen this year. That image below, my friends, is a moustachioed fish-man smoking a pipe while floating past an orange and red sky. Drink it in.

But it’d all be in vain if “Not For Sale,” the first track to drop from the Pottsville, Pennsylvania band’s new album Welcome to Fat City, was anything less than triumphant. It’s skewers the band’s sound further towards the stoner-metal side of hard rock than ever before, Chris Bishop’s sped-up sludgy riff forcing the track forwards while Brandon Yaegley pushes his voice into its glorious upper reaches. It’s less Wolfmother and more Red Fang, the sort of track that makes you want to grow your hair down to your ass and order nothing but takeaway for three months.

In an email to Noisey this morning, Yaegley gave his own take on the track: “‘Not for Sale’ takes you into orbit around the sonic spectrum of our latest album and is an anthem for all of us who work hard enough to make our own luck. It’s a cry to hold on to our own humanity, never letting anyone else manipulate our destiny. Who paid your debt to be here? No one… and my soul is not for sale.”

Hell yeah. Check it out below. Welcome to Fat City is out September 23 on Wind-up Records.