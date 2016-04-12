PREMIERE: Deftones Drape Themselves in Pink Psychedelic Light in the “Prayers/Triangles” Video



Photo by Frank Maddocks

The new Deftones album Gore is out and astounding, and if you haven’t heard it yet I beseech thee, go and partake of its brilliant warmth. We’re here today to present the video for Gore’s “Prayers/Triangles.” Directed by San Diego designer, director, and photographer Charles Bergquist, the new clip turns your typical rock performance clip inside out as the band stands together and rips through their high-powered album opener as silhouettes splashed in washes of pastel color and triangles of light.

The performance shots are interspersed with shots of singer Chino Moreno booking it through a residential neighborhood, trailed by the white light of a distant, oncoming vehicle. In a recent behind the scenes trailer, Chino told Rolling Stone the song reminded him of running and “perpetual motion.”

Watch the clip below and visit our recent chat with Chino about writing, recording, and naming Gore right here. You can order the album here.

