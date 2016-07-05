Employed To Serve Depict the Realities of Dementia in Their Video for “Greyer Than You Remember”

Sometimes, when life gets really frustrating, the best form of therapy is to scream your fucking head off. Or, if you’re on the bus or in a crowd or any other public space where pulling a Zach Braff in Garden State might get you arrested, then you can stick your headphones in and listen to someone else shout into the void on your behalf. That’s where Woking post-hardcore outfit Employed To Serve come in.

Originally starting out as a two-piece bedroom project before filling out into the racket-making tour de force the they are today, Employed To Serve released a couple of EP’s through Grindcore Karaoke (a label run by Agoraphobic Nosebleed’s Jay Randall) and recently put out their debut full-length Greyer Than You Remember through UK hardcore bastion Holy Roar – also home to Rolo Tomassi, Svalbard, and pretty much every other supreme purveyor of noise you need in your life right now. We’re premiering the video for the title track below, and you might want to sit down because it’s probably going to make you feel sad and scared – but in an affecting “this pure artistic misery has made me appreciate life” kind of way, not the “fucking hell, Brexit” kind of way.

Videos by VICE

“This song and video is about dementia and how it ruins people’s lives,” Justine Jones of the band tells Noisey, “Come see us on tour… we’re full of laughs.”

Catch Employed To Serve on tour with We Never Learned To Live from the end of this week:

10/07 – Leeds @ Santiago’s

11/07 – Glasgow @ Audio

12/07 – Hull @ Gorilla Studios

13/07 – Liverpool @ TBC

14/07 – Northampton @ The Black Prince

15/07 – Plymouth @ The Junction

17/07 – Penzance @ The Studio

The second pressing of Greyer Than You Remember is available now on blue/cream vinyl via Holy Roar.