PREMIERE: Escape Back Into Summer with Woods’ Video for “Politics of Free”

Woods’ “Politics of Free,” taken from their most recent LP, City Sun Eater in the River of Light, doesn’t immediately sound like a politically motivated track. Between the lightly overdriven guitars and the whistles at the back of the mix, it sounds more like the soundtrack to a road trip. But “Politics of Free” is a political track, the same way that everything is when escapism’s at its core. It’s right there in the refrain. “In a world of shit let’s tune out tonight,” sings Jeremy Earl.

If the track is an encouragement to detach and turn off, to separate from violence, then the video for “Politics of Free,” premiering on Noisey today, is the realization of that instinct. Directed by Robbie Simon, it sees the band on the road in California, dropping into the band’s own Woodsist festival and Real Estate bassist Alex Bleeker’s house on the way.

Watch the video below. The band will be playing a clutch of shows in December and you can see the dates beneath.



Woods on tour:

12/28 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

12/29 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

12/30 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

12/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

* = w/ Kurt Vile and the Violators

