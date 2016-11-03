PREMIERE: Escape into the City with Total Slacker’s Video for “Don’t Ever Fade Away”

Total Slacker—a band once categorized by The New Yorker as “shitgaze”​— released their third studio album Parallels ​back in August. It was a series of ​​rapturous pleas. With their shoegaze-inflected garage pop wandering around Tucker Rountree’s voice, lead single “Turn on the Lights” called for illumination and contact, a refrain of “Don’t turn away”s. “Don’t Want to Be Alone” asked “Can I crash here tonight?”. On The Police-inspired “Erased Your Number” he repeated, “I’ve got to talk to you!” Rountree was always asking, only turning inwards to find the right question.



The video for “Don’t Ever Fade Away,” premiering on Noisey today, is the manifestation of all these questions. The track affirmative in its pleading, but it’s pleading nonetheless, insisting on its title thesis throughout, arguing that “the sun will always shine on a new day.” In the video, it’s an escape into the city, kids running through parking lots with grins on their faces, firecrackers going off. Look, says Rountree, if you stick around in life, keep your eyes open, the dizzy serotonin rush is worth it. Sometimes it just takes time.

Watch the video below, and read our profile of Total Slacker from earlier this year​.



