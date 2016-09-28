PREMIERE: Fantastic Negrito Takes on Gun Violence in His New Short, “In The Pines (Oakland)”

Fantastic Negrito, an Oakland-based musician born Xavier Dphrepaulezz​, makes a brand of music that blends blues, soul, and rock all in the name of celebrating global blackness. Growing up in an orthodox Muslim family in rural Massachusetts, the singer’s family relocated to Oakland when he was 12, the same age he left home for good and found himself living in the city’s streets, teaching himself to play multiple instruments before he teenage years came to a close. By the 90s, he was signed to Interscope Records under his first name, Xavier, but gained no real success as the label couldn’t manage to market his music to the masses. In 1999, Dphrepaulezz​ was in a near-fatal car accident, leaving him in a three-week coma. He then went on an understandable hiatus, reemerging as Fantastic Negrito.

Earlier this year, Negrito released the debut album under his new name, The Last Days Of Oakland, and today we’re premiering his timely docu-narrative, In The Pines, which is born from the direct impact gun violence has on black women. The song was originally performed by folk and blues artist, Lead Belly, in the 1940s. The black & white short, directed by Rashidi Natara Harper​, is set in his hometown of Oakland and follows Renee Moncada, a mother whose young sun was gunned down by police. In a state of defeat, she comes across an older man, who offers to pray with her, giving her some much needed relief and hope. It’s a story where fiction and reality are blurred, considering the current climate of racial tensions and police brutality in America today. To get more insight into his inspiration and mission for the film, we spoke with Fantastic Negrito:

Noisey: Why did you choose this Lead Belly song? Why did it resonate with you? And what was the connection for you between the song and the visuals in the video?

Fantastic Negrito: I loved how the song opened up with “Black girl”. The lyric “where did you sleep last night” symbolized the loneliness and strength of this woman.

There was something about the song that spoke to me. It created an opportunity to express my deepest admiration for black women who bury their children due to gun violence, and all women mothers throughout the world that hold the fabric of society together.

I have seen this tragedy first-hand growing up in Oakland CA, where so many young people die young prematurely at the hands of gun violence. I have held the hands and looked into their faces. So many single mothers left to raise children alone, left to bury those children alone. I have never witnessed such strength and such resilience. I adjusted the lyrics to reflect the current state of our country.

Is the video treatment and idea something that you worked with director Rashidi Harper on together? Can you talk a bit about developing this short?

I explained to Rashidi what my intention was lyrically with the song. He really did the hard work and brought the vision to life. It really was that simple. We all felt like we were guided by something bigger than us. Not just me and Rashidi, but the cinematographer, the cast, the editor. We were the messengers, but the song and the video had a life of their own.

Do you believe music can inspire change?

I believe all art forms and forms of self-expression shape the world that we live in. Music is very powerful. It can inspire the best — and the worst — in us. Very, very powerful! Used with a pure intention, music is medicine for the soul…the truest and purest form of communication that transcends languages and cultures.

Looking at our world today, I believe this is the time of the artist. We must use our platform to bring attention to injustice

Do you have any direct experience with gun violence and if so can you tell me what impact this has had on you personally and your work.

I do. I lost a 14-year-old brother, a 16 year-old cousin and my best friend in Jr. high all to gun violence. My rendition of In the Pines and the video is very personal to me. I hope it is a contribution to the human family. That is always my intention—to contribute something of value.

