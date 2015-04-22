[Premiere] Float Through Alien Islands in This Patch of Sky’s New Animated Music Video

It may take place on another world filled with alien creatures, but the emotions loaded into Eugene, Oregon instrumental post-rock band This Patch of Sky‘s new music video for “Time Destroys Everything, But Our Foundation Remains” (off 2014’s self-titled album) are intrinsically human. Created by artist, animator, and illustrator Sergio Pastore, the video takes you on an experimental journey inside a two-dimensional, almost side-scrolling world of textures, watercolor-style visuals, and shadows, as bipedal insectoids ride what look like illuminated pollen grains deep inside a mysterious cavern.

“‘Time Destroys Everything, But Our Foundation Remains’ is an epic track with huge communicative power. Working on the video I tried to take my emotions and turn them into images,” Pastore explains to The Creators Project. “The first thing that came to my mind was the section that has become the central part of the video, where some stone-looking figures appear. These characters are apparently stuck in their condition without a possibility of change.” A current of rebirth underlies the piece, Pastore explains, as it contains “a kind of search for freedom, which is also a boost to the regeneration from our fundamental essence.”

In order to get Pastore to create the piece, This Patch of Sky asked him to reain the song title’s “concept of light, beauty and destruction.” “After discovering Sergio’s work such as ‘Rainbow,’ we were very excited to be given the opportunity to work with him,” the band explains to The Creators Project. “Our music is more about the journey and he perfectly captured the idea of what the song title conveys: Despite being worn and weary, the essence of the figures will always persevere and how what you thought could have been lost has been given a second chance.”

The final piece is a fantastic meditation on making and unmaking, and the liberation possible through both, and calls to mind legendary animation stylings, including that of Fantastic Planet, Adam Jones’ stop-motion music videos for TOOL, and even Monty Python’s Flying Circus. Watch “Time Destroys Everything, But Our Foundation Remains,” above, and visit the band’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more.

