PREMIERE: Get All Fun and Filthy with VBA’s “Will It Still Be There”

There’s something elemental about New York trio VBA. They’ll do away with intricate fills, leaving a damp, heavy floor tom smack in place; guitar fuzz bleeds up from the ground, congealing around a hypnotic bass. They build themselves around everything primal; it’s as fun and filthily refreshing as a splash fight in warm mud.

Formed in 2013, lead singer and drummer Vince Nudo, guitarist Bentley Anderson, and bassist Ashley Math have paid their dues plenty, touring with Blonde Redhead and Kurt Vile & The Violators and releasing a split cassette with Vile, Space Dad/Fuzz Kill, back in 2013. Premiering on Noisey, “Will It Still Be There,” the first track from their debut EP of the same name, is their first move into a full release. It’s an exciting opening shot for a band whose recorded work has been difficult to pin down.

Videos by VICE

Check out the VHS-ready video for the track below and look out for details on the “Will It Still Be There” EP’s release in the next few weeks: