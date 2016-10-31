PREMIERE: Hajk – “Magazine”

Happy Monday! Allow us to introduce Hajk. A new Oslo-based band who’ve thus far released three singles, with a debut LP scheduled to drop on next year, and below is the premiere of their fourth, “Magazine.” Hinged around the plush falsetto harmonies of Preben Sælid Andersen and Sigrid Aase, this tune is sprightly like the first spring in your step on a May morning. Maybe it’ll keep you warm all through the winter… although probably not, so finding a spooning partner and a log fire also seems like a wise option. In any case “Magazine” will find favor with fans of Phoenix, The Dirty Projectors, and anyone who likes feeling good.

Preben Andersen (who is also a member of Norwegian label mates Death By Unga Bunga) had this say about it: “Magazine is a quirky and dreamy love song about frustration and how that will ultimately lead to procrastination. There are a lot of different sounds and textures coming in and out throughout the track, and we hope that it will make people want to listen to it over and over again to try to ‘figure it out.’ It’s like a simple painting that becomes something else when you are standing really close to it…”



Listen below:

“Magazine” is out on November 4th via Jansen Plateproduksjon.