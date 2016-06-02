Dance Away Your Existential Crisis with Happy Accidents and “Running”

London indie-punk trio Happy Accidents make me feel at once five and 50 years old, and I mean that entirely as a compliment. Delivering heavy meditations on life with a bouncy hopefulness that feels almost lackadaisical, Happy Accidents are a ball of neurosis disguised as a children’s birthday party.

Formed back in 2014 by brothers Rich and Neil Mandell and Phoebe Cross, they’ve put out a string of releases over the last year and a half that feel way too accomplished to be their first songs – setting introspective subjects of social anxiety, societal pressures, and identity issues against a four to the floor beat. Their debut full-length You Might Be Right is being released through Alcopop! Records, and we’re premiering the video for “Running” from it below.

Rich says: “’Running’ is our token existential crisis song. It stemmed from my brief stint with meditation and is about whether knowing that you’re a puny mortal human is terrifying or comforting. For the video, we did what we do best, which is obviously play with kites and scooters. As I’m sure is evident when you watch it, we shot it ourselves and it was dead good fun!”

Are you still reading? Great. Stop that and press play below.

You Might Be Right will be released on July 1 via Alcopop! Records and is available to pre-order now.

Happy Accidents are on tour throughout the summer. Full list of dates below:

July 8th – Cheltenham – 2000 Trees Festival

July 15th – London – Urban Bar

July 17th – Oxfordshire – Truck Festival

July 25th – Edinburgh – Banshee Labyrinth

July 26th – Glasgow – The Glad Cafe

July 27th – Manchester – The Star and Garter

July 28th – Cardiff – Gwdihw

July 29th – Bristol – Roll for the Soul

July 30th – Brighton – The Royal Pavillion Tavern Pub

August 11th – Cheltenham – Frog and Fiddle

August 12th – Nottingham – JT Soar

August 13th – Leeds – Scene Better Days Fest