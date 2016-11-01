PREMIERE: Hear Kool A.D.’s New Psychedelic R&B Album ‘Have a Nice Dream’

Just six weeks after releasing 100-track mixtape Peyote Karaoke, the relentlessly inventive Kool A.D. has returned with what can best be described as a psychedelic R&B album. Have a Nice Dream, premiering on Noisey today, features production from Chazwick Bundick of Toro y Moi, Francis Starlight of Francis and the Lights, and Keyboard Kid. It’s a glitchy, auto-tuned trip through trap beats and swirling effects. It’s a seven-track album of entirely fresh material from a dude who dropped literally a hundred tracks a few weeks ago.

A.D.’s also released a trippy and terrifying visual to go alongside the Toro y Moi-produced “Visualize.” You can check out the full album below and watch the video above.

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter.