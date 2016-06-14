PREMIERE: Heaven For Real Twist Rhythms and Embrace Amnesia on “Kill Your Memory”



Photo by Evan Elliot.

You can hear strands of past projects coming together on Heaven For Real’s “Kill Your Memory,” premiering on Noisey today. Songwriting twins Mark and Scott Grundy of Quaker Parents and Monomyth, ex-Crosss drummer Nathan Doucet, and Old and Weird drummer Cheryl Hann have all been players in Halifax, Nova Scotia’s indie scene for a good while, tapping away at lo-fi, alt-pop brilliance. The four have been piecing their sound together in this guise for two years, twisting their rhythms and pushing their sound to the left before emerging full-on in the last couple months.

On “Kill Your Memory,” the title track from the band’s debut LP for Mint Records, it’s all come together into a perfect, controlled mess. The track switches between a hyperactive bedroom-punk riff and open, simple melodies with the type of sweet, ambling chorus that sounds familiar in tone but somehow entirely fresh in its delivery.

In an email to Noisey, Mark Gundy talked about the track’s place on the album and the inspiration for the track’s suggestion of amnesia: “So the other songs on the record are taking on movement through moments—fun or fading shifts through perspective, or just progressions occurring in a day-to-day sort of way. This one isn’t. It’s stuck with what’s going on before before you can stage that propulsive, slightly less scrambled next move. I just watched this documentary on Robert Frank and there was a clip from one of his films where he has a friend come over and try to scrub off an etching of the word ‘memory’ from a semi-transparent wall. They both keep saying how difficult it is to erase. ‘It’s impossible!’”

Check out the track below and find the band on their North American jaunt this summer. Kill Your Memory is out on Mint Records July 15 and you can pre-order it right here.

