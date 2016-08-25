PREMIERE: Here’s Magik*Magik’s Video for “Circuitry”

The images flicker, the strings swell and swirl, and the vocals of Magik*Magik (a.k.a. Minna Choi) act as a dreamy counterpoint to the Postal Service-esque beat and glitch. (Interestingly her self-titled, Nathan Johnson-produced LP will be released on Chris Walla’s label Trans- on October 14th.) A few weeks back Choi teased fans with “Laugh a Lot”—her duet with How To Dress Well’s Tom Krell—and below is the premiere of her video for “Circuitry,” a mix of animations and projections. It’s the soundtrack to some epic rom-com you kinda wish you were the star of.

“When I wrote ‘Circuitry I was trying to challenge myself go write a sad song but force it to live in a joyful environment,” explains Choi. “It’s ultimately a song about forgiveness and how difficult that can be.”

Choi cut her teeth playing indie rock in NYC before absconding to SF to study at the musical conservatory. Once there she founded Magik*Magik Orchestra, and thus began her union of pop and classical music: Choi’s collaborated with everyone from Death Cab For Cutie, to Weezer to Third Eye Blind, writing arrangements for over 100 artists. Kind of brain boggling. And now she’s stepping into the spotlight all by herself.

Magik*Magik Tour Dates

11/2/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

11/13/16 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

11/16/16 Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 at Berklee

11/18/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

11/19/16 Philadelphia, PA @ The Black Box @ Underground Arts

11/20/16 Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

12/2/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Swedish American Music Hall