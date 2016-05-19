PREMIERE: Here’s The Temper Trap’s Latest Anthem “Burn”

Life-affirming is one of those douchey phrases that no music hack should ever really use. It goes in the trash with the orange peels, egg shells, bacon fat, and other words like “epic,” “shimmering,” and “soaring.” Unfortunately The Temper Trap are a band that inspire such words—we’re crumbled to clichés, damnit. Combine U2’s sky-scraping bombast with a bass drum thwack and crash reminiscent of “Be My Baby” by The Ronettes, and the Aussie quartet’s latest effort “Burn”—premiering below—is a classic Temper Trap anthem that’s tough to deny. (As is their staggering numbers: 200 million Spotify streams alone, whut!?)



Lifted from their iminent third album, Thick as Thieves, this tune marks the first ever co-write for the quartet. Here they teamed up with Justin Parker (Lana Del Rey), while elsewhere the record boasts contributions from everyone from Malay (Frank Ocean), to Ben Allen (Animal Collective), to Pascal Gabriel (Ladyhawke, Goldfrapp).

“‘Burn’ was one of the early songs we wrote for the record and remains one of our favorites,” notes drummer Toby Dundas. “It evolved from two very different tracks which gradually morphed together as one as we were recording. That’s the thing with this record… we had the time and space to develop tracks in a way which allowed them to take on a new life during the process.”

Listen below and or watch the (live footage) video.



