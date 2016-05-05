PREMIERE: Here’s Tigertown’s Video for “Lonely Cities”

In the UK in the late 2000s, there was a genre that flared up and flared out, and it was called wonky pop. A terminally uncool name, perhaps, but the sentiment of it was pretty great: it was the kind of music that smashed genres together like Veruca Salt gleefully skipping through Willy Wonka’s and grabbing whatever treats she damn well wanted. The dominant thread was upbeat pop music, heavy on the instantly memorable hooks, synths were often involved, falsettos seem to be encouraged, and Danish band Alphabeat became the unofficial apex of the crew. All of which is to say that Sydney band Tigertown’s latest single would have slipped into this genre quite nicely, no lube necessary. The quartet sound like they’re having a good time; they sound like the kind of pals who would scoff at the notion of guilty pleasure.

Made up of Chris (guitar) and Charlie Collins (lead vocals/synth), and finished off by the former’s brother Alexi (keys) and sister Elodie (bass), Tigertown is very much a family affair, and this family like sparkly synth-pop with a chorus that erupts like a flare in the inky night sky. Signed to Neon Gold/Atlantic who released their Lonely Cities EP in February (produced by BØRNS’ principle collaborator Tommy English), below is the premiere of the super-stylized triptychvideo for the titular track.

“‘Lonely Cities’ has become a kind of anthem for distance relationships,” the band explain. “It’s going to mean something different for everyone because being apart can have good and bad outcomes. With some pretty unique techniques that our director, Kenny Laubbacher came up with, we were able to portray the sadness and the hope of the song in one video.

“Working with a legit LA film crew was pretty exciting for us Sydney kids. Because of the unique techniques we were going for, the guys had to essentially film three seperate music videos to make the one. Somehow they did it in two days. That’s the magic of the movies.”

Watch below.