Infinity Crush’s “Drowning Here With All My Friends” Captures the Beauty of Friendship

Caroline White has the kind of voice that immediately shatters your heart into a thousand tiny pieces; ascending and cutting through everything around it like the Sun… if the Sun had the ability to sing. White started Infinity Crush as a solo project a few years ago, releasing most of her output during a prolific 2013. Working within the same creative circle that birthed Alex G, Elvis Depressedly, R.L. Kelly and Sam Ray (Teen Suicide, Ricky Eat Acid, Julia Brown), she also started an ambient pop duo called High Bloom and contributed to both Teen Suicide and Julia Brown.

Though she met Derrick Brandon just two years ago, they quickly became best friends and worked together on Warmth Equation (the first Infinity Crush album in three years) with White writing the majority of the album, Brandon bringing in guitar and keys, and Sam Ray joining them for additional vocals and keyboards. Recorded between 2013 and 2015 across a handful of different homes, Warmth Equation is a beautiful, intimate and all-encompassing portrait of grief. Though it was never intended that way, the passing of White’s father created a thematic unity of its own, with the album navigating expected feelings of devastation, but also moments of happines, love, and sexuality. We’re premiering “Drowning Here With All My Friends” from it below.

Caroline says: “This song was originally recorded to be on Julia Brown’ An Abundance of Strawberries, but ended up being cut because it didn’t quite fit cohesively with the rest of that album; thus, it became the first song for the new Infinity Crush album. It is the first song of my own that I ever recorded with drums, so it’s kind of a symbolic turning point that laid the foundation for the rest of Warmth Equation. When I was first getting acquainted with a group of friends, I was observing behaviours a lot. There were continuous acts of tiny, microscopic acts of kindness that floored me. Just understated moments of displaying genuine affection and platonic love – grappling for a small way to show someone you’re thinking about them. It stuck with me, and that’s partially what this song is about.”

Warmth Equation comes out through Joy Void on September 30 and is up for pre-order here.