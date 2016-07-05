PREMIERE: JIL – “All Your Words”

What do we know about JIL? They’re two producers and a vocalist. They like parkas. They’ve released three songs to date and below is the fourth. They have an album coming out in September. They’re based in NYC. Maybe JIL are their initials. Maybe not.

What do we know? Yeah, basically, not a lot. They write a very modern sort of R&B: oscillating synths, falsettos at the flip of a beat, very much in the Sampha / Jessie Ware / Miguel on ludes vein. Their newie, “All My Words,” is another track smooth like Skippy.

When asked to elaborate on the song, they served this up:

“A drop in the stream

A small stitch in the fabric

Of Eight million dreams.”

Who needs bios or quantifiers huh?

Listen below: