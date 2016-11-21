PREMIERE: Juicy J and Slim Jxmmi Can’t Get Enough in New Song “Gimme Gimme”

Excess is never a foreign concept in Juicy J’s music and his recent releases are no different. In September, the legendary Memphis rapper released congratulatory tune “Ballin’” with Kanye West which is set to be featured on his upcoming album Rubba Band Business: The Album. Today we’re premiering another song that will be on the new project, “Gimme Gimme.” The bouncy song, produced by Mike Will Made-It, features Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi and finds Juicy J and Jxmmi demanding some of the things they desire most like new cash, shopping sprees on Rodeo Drive, and foreign cars. Listen to “Gimme Gimme” below.

