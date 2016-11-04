PREMIERE: Kelow Latesha Celebrates Beauty on New Song, “Shawty Go”

Last year when we talked to​ PG County, Maryland rapper, Kelow Latesha (formerly, Kelow), she was just releasing her Amethyst Stoner project which hosted her notable single “Finna.” Since then, she’s been traveling the country, recording and collaborating with producers to refine her brand of auto-tuned sing rapping that draws inspiration from DC go-go, club music, and jazz. Last weekend on our Noisey Beats 1 show, we premiered Kelow Latesha’s newest track, “Shawty Go,” which finds the rapper unwilling to let the opportunity to talk to a beautiful woman pass. She also had a hand in the song’s sound as she co-produced it with Grey Goon.

Today, we’re premiering the song on the web and In an email conversation, Kelow talks about the song’s genesis and how it was inspired by listening to go-go band, New Impressionz: “Over the summer I traveled Atlanta, Oakland, and San Diego but most of my time in LA, I cranked go-go everywhere I went. We made mix CDs for the rentals cars. One of my favorite bands ever, New Impressionz, got a jawn called “Takes my Breath Away”—a classic to me from like 06. Listening to that jawn before the Myster Studio on Sunset gave The Dream-inspired hook.” Listen to “Shawty Go” below. ​

