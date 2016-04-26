PREMIERE: Klangstof’s “Amansworld” Is a Love Song Gone Bad

Klangstof is the stage name of Norwegian songwriter-singer-producer Koen van de Wardt, a portmanteau of the Norwegian word for echo (“klang”) and the Dutch word for dust (“stof”). Though written off as a “meaningless stage name,” it’s well suited for his sound—hazy, orchestral layering anchored by sleek rhythms and the clarity of his Thom Yorkian vocals.

A recent signee to Mind of a Genius, Koen—who is self-taught, and cut his teeth playing bass in Dutch indie heroes Moss—is right at home among labelmates ZHU and Noisey Next pick Gallant, bringing Scandinavian soundscape vibes to the dark pop, electro, and R&B vibes the LA upstart label is building its rep on.

Following his stirring debut track “Hostage,” Noisey is pleased to premiere “Amansworld,” a lilting, psych-kissed tune that sounds like lust and anxiety baked in the late-afternoon summer heat. Here’s what Koen had to say about it:

“‘Amansworld’ was the song where I wanted to get out of my comfort zone—write ”funny’ lyrics, play a guitar solo, do some hip-hop shit, and let the drummer go crazy on the fills. I think it is pretty easy to understand what the song is all about. I would just say it is a love song gone bad.”

Klangstof’s debut full-length Close Eyes to Exit is due out later this year on Mind of a Genius. Listen to the premiere of “Amansworld” below: