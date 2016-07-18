PREMIERE: Kllo – “Walls to Build”

Hey there 2-step. Who knew this kicky garage beat from the 90s would still be going strong in 2016, but it sounds so good here. The Melbourne cousins—made up of Simon Lam and Chloe Kaul—have been killing it with songs that mine an era where these two definitely weren’t allowed anywhere near the club. This is like SBTRKT teaming up with Jessie Ware and fucking with AlunaGeorge. Those kind of vibes. Equal parts silky soul and chill dancefloor grooves, which you can hear on their debut 2014 EP Cusp. (Listen to all their sweet, sweet tunes here.)

Below is the premiere of Kllo’s (pronounced kl-OH) video for “Walls to Build” where they keep pretty anonymous and abstract: a series of overlaid rectangles filled with flickering seemingly random images—paint oozing, an ear, a watercooler, TV static.

Videos by VICE

“The clip was filmed on a range of cameras and edited by our good friend Hamish Mitchell,” explain the band. “‘Walls to Build’ brings influence from a lot of different places and we wanted the varying fidelities in the video to reflect how the ideas came together.”

Watch below.

Well Worn is out on August 5 via Ghostly/Different Recordings.