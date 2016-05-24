Kwesi Foraes Premieres Another Powerful Track Called “Spell”

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to pin Long Beach’s Kwesi Foraes in. The two tracks we’ve heard so far from his upcoming debut EP 27, out May 27 on Bandcamp, were idiosyncratic blues concepts, forthright and despairing, disconcertingly oblique. But “Heroin” and “Pentacle 13” conformed, in some way, to an idea of what a soulful singer-songwriter should be, stripped back and uncluttered.

There’s something different about “Spell,” premiering on Noisey today. Foraes’s voice is as insistent and beat up as ever, but tinny semi-psych guitars and wavering strings back him up, surrounding him with a new world to crawl into and work through. It’s a stunning track from the 23-year-old and yet another indication that 27 might well be a truly powerful piece of work.

Check out “Spell” below.