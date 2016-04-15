Stream the Soundtrack to La Dispute’s ‘Tiny Dots’ Documentary in Full

Back in November, La Dispute released their feature-length documentary Tiny Dots. Directed by Niall Coffey, who also did the band’s video for “Woman (Reading),” it was filmed throughout the course of their Rooms of the House world tour in 2014 and gives an intimate look at the band, including never before seen footage of them writing Rooms of the House in a cabin in upstate Michigan. Tiny Dots also features an original score by La Dispute, which is being given a physical release as a Record Store Day exclusive. Premiering on Noisey below, side A features music written to accompany the film, and side B contains the band’s favourite cuts from a live recording of their performance at All Saints Church in Kingston (UK) on May 24, 2014, which was filmed for the DVD.

“Sure, each side’s content is different,” the band say, “but they’re united in that they both took the band outside our collective comfort zones, forcing us to approach the music we make together in a different context.”

Listen below.

The soundtrack will be released on April 16 as a Record Store Day exclusive. The documentary is available now at Vimeo on demand for download and streaming, and physical copies can be purchased here.