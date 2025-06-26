Premiere: Legendary Band Fishbone Shares New Single “Suckered by Sabotage”

It’s impossible to understate the importance and influence of the Los Angeles-born band, Fishbone. The list of groups the untraditional collective has inspired is long and includes names like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and No Doubt. Their brand of ska-punk-rock-jam has defined explanation and been foundational for many. Started in 1979, Fishbone continues to rock stages today, albeit with some new faces over the years.

Now (June 26), the raucous outfit is set to release its newest single, the rambunctious, “Suckered by Sabotage.” The offering comes just ahead of their new album, Stockholm Syndrome, which is out Friday. Here below, we caught up with two of Fishbone’s members, Christopher Dowd and Angelo Moore, to check in about the new record, new track and where they think Fishbone fits in amidst these wild times of 2025.

Videos by VICE

Play video

VICE: I’m sure you could write a book about it, but what was the genesis of the new Fishbone album?

Christopher Dowd: A Lot of people in this country feel powerless and marginalized. I felt it was my mission to speak out against what I feel is the deadliest inflection point in this country’s modern history. I think to be an artist and a musician in these times with any platform that recognizes its obligation to speak out against injustice and societal inequities. As an artist I feel a heavy responsibility to use my voice and music for those who may feel voiceless, unheard, and unseen. You are not alone.

VICE: What is the story behind the new single “Suckered By Sabotage” that we’re premiering today?

Angelo Moore: Seemingly every super genius has an uncanny way of stepping in their own way before their miraculous breakthrough preventing success or solution.

VICE: Okay! Fishbone has been an important, groundbreaking, influential group for decades. Why does today feel like a good time for more music from the band?

CD: I find a lot of younger artists have been groomed and conditioned by labels and corporate interests to accept the status quo. They identify only through monetary gain and have no idea the actual cost to their souls. It’s always been a good time to speak out.

VICE: How does Fishbone write—do you perfect these songs live before taking them in the studio? Is it the other way around, a mix of both?

AM: With this particular production and recording process we pulled these songs together while under the microscope in the lab before tracking in the studio.

Play video

VICE: Last but not least—what do you love most about where the band is today?

CD: I feel like we finally have synergy and respect, and the creative process is way more open. We respect each other’s opinions and are having a great time playing together. Music has become fun again.

AM: What I love most about the band today is that as the cards of fate have it, we have a new crew that believes in the dream and vision and is willing to preserve and continue the legacy.

Photo by Matt Dessner / Courtesy Indie Music Media