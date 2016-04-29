Let’s Get Naked and Watch Lightwave Empire’s Video for “Pleasure and Pain”

Let’s just deal with a couple things right off the bat.

1. If you like Phoenix, you will like this Danish quintet. That’s just a fact.

2. The kissing in water scene here is so totally that moment in the 90s remake of Great Expectations when Ethan Hawke is drinking at an NYC water fountain and then Gwenyth Paltrow comes and sticks her tongue in to really fuck him up. So. Sexy.

3. Being young and fooling around is awesome.

4. Those boobs are EXTREMELY awesome.

5. Similarly everyone who is naked in this video has great lips and eyes.

Lifted from their forthcoming Dave Sardy-produced EP (LCD Soundsystem, Oasis), out via Copenhagen Records, “Pleasure and Pain” is also a little bit Empire of the Sun—but thankfully these guys do not look like extras from The Cell.

“The video is an exploration of different borderlands.” explains director Anders Malmberg, responsible for Savages recent video for “Adore.” “As the title suggest, the borderline between pain and pleasure, but also the borderland between sensuality and sexuality, as well as humor and melancholy. The ambition was to create a warm and positive video, a cease the day atmosphere, a sense of freedom, flow and optimism, but with an existential depth, and a sense of doubt built into the joyful and hedonistic feeling.”

Give us that hedonism and that pool please. Thanks.

“As far as I recall, I woke up that day and decided to do my take on ’Don’t Worry be Happy’ / What a Wonderful World,’ as usual,” explains Bjarke Niemann of Ligthwave Empire. “But this time I got sidetracked by some stellar Danish weed and after that some vintage Japanese TV show stuff on the web. That Asian vibe is totally colourful and tasty. I ended up with a full recording of the pleasure and pain track in the afternoon.

“Also, I remember thinking about Robin Williams a couple of times when I was working through the words. This was before his suicide. He communicated basic seize the day stuff very well.”

The EP precedes a full-length, also with Sardy, which sounds decidedly upbeat. Ironically these bright melodies were a reaction to the singer’s wife suffering a personal tragedy. Music heals. And this video is MARVELOUS.