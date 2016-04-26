PREMIERE: Listen to Elle Watson’s “Losing Any Sleep”

Here’s the skinny on Elle Watson—and believe—the skinny is S K I N N Y. Little to nothing exists about her online. She’s dropped one song, “Body,” a James Blake-ian, BANKS-ian, 90s R&B-esque slow jam. It’s a song that shows off her unforced vocal runs and samples Holy Other, written in Stockholm and written in response to her reading debut thriller You by Caroline Kepnes (“a brilliant and terrifying novel for the social media age,” so goes the blurb. Apparently she’s working with a bunch of super-kewl, tastemaker-type producers, but everyone’s keeping frustratingly schtum on the details right now.

No matter. Below is the premiere of her new song “Losing Any Sleep.” It’s leagues on from “Body”—mainly because she allows her vocals to sparkle, up close and personal in the verses. It’s her first proper single which will find favor with fans of the aforementioned artists, but also Tei Shi and hey, why check out Amber Mark while you’re at it, but not before you’ve pressed repeat on warped and wonderful track above.

“The song is about inner conflict,” explains Watson. “I wanted to get across a feeling of chaos that intensifies towards the end. Using backing vocals and production to fight against the lead vocal providing context to the overall song.”